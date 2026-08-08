Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Claire Stadtmueller's avatar
Claire Stadtmueller
18m

I have not eaten meat in 42 years. I bore a 7' 12" healthy girl, (whom I never vaccinated, thanks to Barbara Loe Fisher's book "A Shot in the Dark"), breast fed my daughter for 2 1/2 years without drinking a drop of milk. She is brilliant and healthy. I eat lentils, chickpeas, nuts (which I soak and then dry at low temps to get rid of the phytic acid), seeds. At 66 years of age, I am on no medications and don't even own Tylenol. I am the only woman opera singer I know who stacks and hauls firewood. Doctors' responses to my blood tests have been, "Your blood is perfect," and "based on these tests, you will live a very, very long time." Considering the toxic overload now from weather modification, I'm not sure about living a long time, but at least I feel very well now. And I can look a cow right in the eye with compassion.

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
35m

Hamburger share of retail:

Stage Approx. Amount Share of Retail Price

Cattle producer / feeder $3.70 – $3.80 ≈ 54–56%

Packer / Processor $0.10 – $0.50 ≈ 2–7%

Wholesale + Transportation + Packaging $0.80 – $1.20 ≈ 12–18%

Retailer $1.60 – $2.20 ≈ 24–32%

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