The idea that the states should regulate the meat industry died over 100 years ago. After Upton Sinclair's expose of poor sanitation in the industry, "The Jungle" was published in 1906, Republican President Theodore Roosevelt pushed through federal meat inspection. This was opposed unsuccessfully by many Conservative Republicans who warned of the danger of the expansion of federal power.
The argument about the fed's right under the Constitution to regulate practically everything under the Commerce Clause was decided in the Landmark 1942 Supreme Court case of Wickard vs. Filburn. Roscoe Filburn was an Ohio farmer who fed his cattle wheat that he grew on his own land. Since he didn't have a federal allotment to grow the wheat he was duly fined. He argued that since the wheat had never left his land, it could not be regulated as being "Interstate Commerce." The court unanimously upheld the fine and the feds have been running riot over all commerce ever since!
So fabulous having these supremely well done /informative slides!
