Here’s the deal. Lipkin coauthored the Proximal Origins paper to fool everyone that COVID originated in nature. Baric was a silent listener on the phone call with Fauci and Jeremy Farrar where the Proximal Origins paper was birthed to fool us. He may have contributed edits.

Once the natural origin was debunked, Baric turned to Coverup Plan B, and has been blaming his former colleagues at the Wuhan WIV for leaking COVID via sloppy lab practices. The paper below is the newest iteration of Baric blaming the Chinese for sloppiness, suggesting they could leak the next pandemic, like, right now. OMG. Yet Baric, as perhaps the most able coronavirus genetic engineer on the planet, is the most likely person to have had something to do with its origin. If he did not put all the pieces of COVID together, Baric will still have a very good idea who did.

Why did Fauci have him secretly listen in to that phone call on February 1, 2020?

So, while it is crucial to stop dangerous pandemic research, I doubt that foxes Lipkin and Baric are the men for the job.

Jim Haslam has some additional information, here.

And I just finished Jm’s report and read Emily Kopp’s report on this, here. If you are interested in Baric and Lipkin or the origins of COVID, Haslam and Kopp are essential sources, who are publishing the deepest digs into COVID origins.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/03/opinion/risky-virus-research.html