While it is critical to stop dangerous biological (GOF) research and hunting for deadly viruses, why is the fox trying to guard the henhouse?
I wrote about Ian Lipkin yesterday and did not know about this self-serving NYT essay he and Ralph Baric published 6 days earlier
Here’s the deal. Lipkin coauthored the Proximal Origins paper to fool everyone that COVID originated in nature. Baric was a silent listener on the phone call with Fauci and Jeremy Farrar where the Proximal Origins paper was birthed to fool us. He may have contributed edits.
Once the natural origin was debunked, Baric turned to Coverup Plan B, and has been blaming his former colleagues at the Wuhan WIV for leaking COVID via sloppy lab practices. The paper below is the newest iteration of Baric blaming the Chinese for sloppiness, suggesting they could leak the next pandemic, like, right now. OMG. Yet Baric, as perhaps the most able coronavirus genetic engineer on the planet, is the most likely person to have had something to do with its origin. If he did not put all the pieces of COVID together, Baric will still have a very good idea who did.
Why did Fauci have him secretly listen in to that phone call on February 1, 2020?
So, while it is crucial to stop dangerous pandemic research, I doubt that foxes Lipkin and Baric are the men for the job.
Jim Haslam has some additional information, here.
And I just finished Jm’s report and read Emily Kopp’s report on this, here. If you are interested in Baric and Lipkin or the origins of COVID, Haslam and Kopp are essential sources, who are publishing the deepest digs into COVID origins.
There’s a central question that many scientists face: How can scientific discoveries drive humanity’s progress without posing a dire risk to it? As virus experts, we’re committed to research that uncovers pandemic threats and helps protect people from them. But we are concerned about how some scientists are experimenting with viruses in ways that could put all of us in harm’s way.
In a study published in the scientific journal Cell, a group of researchers reported the discovery of a coronavirus in bats that has the potential to spread to humans.
In a series of experiments, the scientists show that this virus, HKU5-CoV-2, can efficiently infect cells of humans and a wide range of other animal cells. The findings raise the possibility that humans and other animals could be infected by this virus. This coronavirus belongs to a subgroup of viruses that are classified alongside the one that causes MERS and that can have fatality rates far higher than that of the virus that caused the Covid pandemic.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many of the researchers work or have worked, is at the center of the controversy regarding the origin of the Covid pandemic. We do not imply that the institute is responsible for the Covid pandemic, nor do we have any certainty that this newly discovered virus has the potential to cause the next one. What worries us is the insufficient safety precautions the researchers took when studying this coronavirus….
