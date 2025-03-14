The WHO European Region, which encompasses 53 countries, has a population of approximately 745 million people. Europe had 127,350 measles cases last year, or 1 in 5,850 people.

The US has had “over 250” cases this year, or less than one in a million Americans. We had 285 measles cases last year—fewer than 1 per capita, or 1 per 1.2 million people. Europe had 200 times as many cases, per capita, as the US last year, and you never heard a word about it. So why the big to-do here?

To try and remove support for Mr. Kennedy, of course.

To terrify parents about pandemics, of course.

To increase the money going to public health agencies, of course.

The United States has reported a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico with “over 250” cases. Below is the breakdown. Remember, the Texas death (and we still don’t know why that child died) is the first death in a healthy child in the US in more than 25 years. So stay calm and carry on.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/health/measles-outbreak-map.html