While the US frets and moans about measles, Europe had OVER 100 TIMES as many cases per capita last year. Did you hear anything about it?
The media sure knows how to spin people up. Why do they refuse to put anything in context?
The WHO European Region, which encompasses 53 countries, has a population of approximately 745 million people. Europe had 127,350 measles cases last year, or 1 in 5,850 people.
The US has had “over 250” cases this year, or less than one in a million Americans. We had 285 measles cases last year—fewer than 1 per capita, or 1 per 1.2 million people. Europe had 200 times as many cases, per capita, as the US last year, and you never heard a word about it. So why the big to-do here?
To try and remove support for Mr. Kennedy, of course.
To terrify parents about pandemics, of course.
To increase the money going to public health agencies, of course.
The United States has reported a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico with “over 250” cases. Below is the breakdown. Remember, the Texas death (and we still don’t know why that child died) is the first death in a healthy child in the US in more than 25 years. So stay calm and carry on.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/health/measles-outbreak-map.html
Gotta keep the masses in a fearful state 101 . The weather channel is constantly doing it too with thier own …fear the weather reaper … story headlines.
When the PCR tests are used to fraudulently diagnose an illness, the numbers quoted by officials are questionable. Although not entirely useless, PCR tests were not developed to DIAGNOSE any illness. Doing so can make CASEDEMIC to occur, which is NOT the same as a "pandemic." Stop reacting to scary slogans. Instead, be proactive in keeping your children healthy by natural means of sunshine, wholesome diet, and exercise.
Regard this article: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-in-4-easy-steps