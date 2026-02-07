Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Kelly Reardon
https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/we-the-people-demand-a-moratorium

Please sign and share the petition for moratorium on the mRNA/modRNA genetic transfection technology platform:

https://www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium

James Lord
If I were cynical in nature, I might be tempted to conclude that we've seen an organizational master stroke of bureaucratic evil. IOW, a class of elite, unaccountable parasites stealthily destroying nations and peoples, all the while sending them the bills for services rendered. I'll admit that, at one point in the quiet documentary evolution of the proposed IHR amendments + new pandemic treaty, all seemed terribly dark and dystopian to me after I read them. But I had it on solemn assurance, uttered in the most dulcet of tones from Loyce Pace & Co, that the WHO would never ever ever do anything to undermine national sovereignties, or embark upon a new era of globalist tyranny and medical authoritarianism. *Whew*

Loyce Pace. God, I miss her, and Brandon too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwz1lZf2Ew

