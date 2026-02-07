While WHO tries to move ahead with its Pathogen Sharing for Benefits proposal (the pandemic agent lending library), the Slovakian government has said NO to the plan
And created a solid directive to be addressed to the PABS working group, which meets again this week
Now we know that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to use pandemic planning as yet another financial product he could sell as a public-private partnership “for the good.” We know that many $billions have been spent on pandemic planning and response (and continue to be spent) and that the field is ripe for abuse and the minting of new millionaires and billionaires, as COVID was.
We know that the WHO’s original, mouth-watering proposals for pandemic planning, which it would oversee, would have raised its budget from $2-3 billion/year to about $40 billion/year, had things gone according to plan. The initial build-out of the pandemic surveillance, data-monitoring and lab empire had been estimated to cost $100-200B by McKinsey, about 5 years ago.
The amounts involved are too huge for the players involved to let go, despite the clear planetary risks. Pandemic planning dollars could potentially save the WHO from the oblivion it is now heading towards, as we come to realize the organization actually did very little to help the poor and downtrodden. One way of looking at the WHO is as a money-laundering operation, blue-washing funds from governments and industry to do their bidding, while paying for a massive infrastructure and cushy jobs.
While the US left the WHO, and several other countries have refused to go along with the WHO’s pandemic plans, there are still many nations engaged with the Pandemic Treaty, whose success hinges entirely on a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system being developed and accepted.
After the last committees failed to bring a PABS agreement to completion, WHO did what it usually does and fired those committees and created a new working group to try and pull PABS off.
Now, the government of Slovakia, whose Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was nearly killed by several gunshots to the abdomen after publicly denouncing the WHO’s pandemic plan in 2024, has produced a formal criticism of the WHO’s plan. The document lists a number of items that should be objectionable to all who believe in international law, in preventing GOF research and in events like COVID never happening again.
Other countries should take note, and may want to make similar demands of the negotiators.
The Slovakian Directive provides a template by which governments and their citizens can judge what the WHO working group creates. It can be read on the Slovakian Justice Ministry website:
https://www.justice.gov.sk/tlacovespravy/vlada-sr-schvalila-smernicu-k-rokovaniam-o-pristupe-a-zdielani-patogenov-na-zaklade-pripomienok-ministerstva-spravodlivosti-sr/
or in English using Google translate below.
The Government of the Slovak Republic has approved the directive on negotiations on access and sharing pathogens on the basis of comments from the Ministry of Justice of the Slovak Republic
Published on February 4, 2026
The Government of the Slovak Republic today approved a directive setting out the procedure and mandate of the Delegation of the Slovak Republic at the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the Access and Sharing of Pathogens (PABS), to be held on 9 – 14 February 2026 in Geneva.
The approved directive is based on the comments and legal analysis of the Ministry of Justice of the Slovak Republic and responds to the need to strengthen legal certainty, protect state sovereignty and respect for the fundamental principles of international law. On their basis, the delegation of the Slovak Republic will request a substantial revision of the draft PABS Annexes, the current wording of which has serious legal, institutional and security shortcomings.
The Slovak Republic will promote a clear, precise and legally binding definition of the powers of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the negotiations, in particular in relation to the role of the Secretariat and the Director-General, as well as the prevention of disproportionate concentration of executive, normative and control functions without appropriate brakes, counterweight and supervision by the Parties. At the same time, it will insist on a clear separation of WHO activities carried out under the PABS system from its general constitutional functions.
The Directive places particular emphasis on the need to enshrine explicit, legally binding and enforceable biosecurity and biosecurity mechanisms to respond to the systemic risks of dual-use research and type research „gain-of-function“. The Slovak Republic will promote strict regulation of access to biological materials, their manipulation, storage and cross-border sharing, as well as clear rules for the management of complete genomic sequences and related data. These protection mechanisms must be enshrined directly in the text of the PABS Annexes and must not be left only for future recommendations or discretion.
At the same time, the delegation of the Slovak Republic will require the introduction of comprehensive and transparent oversight of the functioning of the PABS system, including the clear role of the Conference of the Parties, as well as the establishment of an independent dispute resolution mechanism outside the exclusive internal structures of the WHO. An integral part of the Slovak position is also the requirement for an explicit legal liability regime and compensation for damage to injury caused in connection with the management of pathogens and related data.
„In a system that works with pathogens with pandemic potential, legal certainty, accountability and enforceable protection mechanisms cannot be resigned. Without clear rules of administration, supervision and legal liability enshrined directly in the text of the PABS Annexes, such a regime would constitute unacceptable legal and security risks,“ stated by the Adviser to the Minister of Justice of the Slovak Republic and the author of the comments of the Marica Pirošík department.
The Ministry of Justice of the Slovak Republic emphasizes that without these fundamental corrections, the PABS Nature cannot be accepted in a way that is in line with the rule of law, international responsibility and the constitutional requirements of the Member States.
If I were cynical in nature, I might be tempted to conclude that we've seen an organizational master stroke of bureaucratic evil. IOW, a class of elite, unaccountable parasites stealthily destroying nations and peoples, all the while sending them the bills for services rendered. I'll admit that, at one point in the quiet documentary evolution of the proposed IHR amendments + new pandemic treaty, all seemed terribly dark and dystopian to me after I read them. But I had it on solemn assurance, uttered in the most dulcet of tones from Loyce Pace & Co, that the WHO would never ever ever do anything to undermine national sovereignties, or embark upon a new era of globalist tyranny and medical authoritarianism. *Whew*
Loyce Pace. God, I miss her, and Brandon too.
