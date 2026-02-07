Now we know that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to use pandemic planning as yet another financial product he could sell as a public-private partnership “for the good.” We know that many $billions have been spent on pandemic planning and response (and continue to be spent) and that the field is ripe for abuse and the minting of new millionaires and billionaires, as COVID was.

We know that the WHO’s original, mouth-watering proposals for pandemic planning, which it would oversee, would have raised its budget from $2-3 billion/year to about $40 billion/year, had things gone according to plan. The initial build-out of the pandemic surveillance, data-monitoring and lab empire had been estimated to cost $100-200B by McKinsey, about 5 years ago.

The amounts involved are too huge for the players involved to let go, despite the clear planetary risks. Pandemic planning dollars could potentially save the WHO from the oblivion it is now heading towards, as we come to realize the organization actually did very little to help the poor and downtrodden. One way of looking at the WHO is as a money-laundering operation, blue-washing funds from governments and industry to do their bidding, while paying for a massive infrastructure and cushy jobs.

While the US left the WHO, and several other countries have refused to go along with the WHO’s pandemic plans, there are still many nations engaged with the Pandemic Treaty, whose success hinges entirely on a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system being developed and accepted.

After the last committees failed to bring a PABS agreement to completion, WHO did what it usually does and fired those committees and created a new working group to try and pull PABS off.

Now, the government of Slovakia, whose Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was nearly killed by several gunshots to the abdomen after publicly denouncing the WHO’s pandemic plan in 2024, has produced a formal criticism of the WHO’s plan. The document lists a number of items that should be objectionable to all who believe in international law, in preventing GOF research and in events like COVID never happening again.

Other countries should take note, and may want to make similar demands of the negotiators.

The Slovakian Directive provides a template by which governments and their citizens can judge what the WHO working group creates. It can be read on the Slovakian Justice Ministry website:

https://www.justice.gov.sk/tlacovespravy/vlada-sr-schvalila-smernicu-k-rokovaniam-o-pristupe-a-zdielani-patogenov-na-zaklade-pripomienok-ministerstva-spravodlivosti-sr/

or in English using Google translate below.

The Government of the Slovak Republic has approved the directive on negotiations on access and sharing pathogens on the basis of comments from the Ministry of Justice of the Slovak Republic

Published on February 4, 2026