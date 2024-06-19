WHO and France finally offering real money to Africa to get with the pandemic program. But the "obligations" nations are expected to obey will cost a great deal more
And the WHO AGAIN drags out its "Independent Panel" funded by Gates and Soros to beg the world to prepare for pandemics. Are we surprised?
Over $1 Billion to Be Pledged for Africa Vaccine Sovereignty: France
More than one billion dollars will be pledged towards ramping up vaccine production in Africa at a summit held in Paris later this week, France said on Monday.
A “new mechanism to accelerate the financing of vaccine production on the African continent” will be launched during the summit on Thursday, which will be attended by several African leaders, together with the heads of the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, the French president’s office said.
The goal is to boost the ability of manufacturers in Africa to produce their own vaccines, giving the continent more sovereignty to address the many health crises it faces.
The money will also go towards setting up an African medicines agency similar to the European Medicines Agency, the French presidency said.
The Independent Panel is independent from whom, exactly? This was the group that Tedros promised would investigate the WHO’s recommendations during the pandemic. They didn’t. They just wrote a puff piece laying out the case for a pandemic treaty.
What do they have to say now? Well, who cares? This is all you need to know, from pages 9 and 77 of their brief:
… money from the profiteers surfing on the wave$ of dis-ease$, disabilitie$ and premature death$ …
Now they've tasted blood, they can not stop