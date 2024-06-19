Medical Xpress reported:

More than one billion dollars will be pledged towards ramping up vaccine production in Africa at a summit held in Paris later this week, France said on Monday.

A “new mechanism to accelerate the financing of vaccine production on the African continent” will be launched during the summit on Thursday, which will be attended by several African leaders, together with the heads of the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, the French president’s office said.

The goal is to boost the ability of manufacturers in Africa to produce their own vaccines, giving the continent more sovereignty to address the many health crises it faces.