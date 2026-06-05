Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

One health smells of top down control of humanity! One size doesn’t fit all! I have plateaued at just under 500 readers. I am treading water and my articles are improving so what is my problem? Substack monitoring?

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Jason Arthur Taylor's avatar
Jason Arthur Taylor
10h

"...Substack recently activated a little-known option which allowed it to monitor and remove comments. "

substack. The epitome of controlled opposition.

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