Mark Wauck discovered that Substack recently activated a little-known option which allowed it to monitor and remove comments. So if your comments have not been appearing, that is why. I have disabled this feature.

The WHO, 1 $billion short for 2026, is fortunate to have an Ebola outbreak at hand for the purpose of rasing money.

Tedros and friends have come up with a number out of thin air that WHO wishes to spend as it manages this epidemic: $518 million dollars.

The plan, however, does not actually say what WHO will do with the money. The need right now is to provide rubber boots, gloves, and PPE for medical staff, which are still lacking a month into this outbreak—incredible. What has WHO done so far?

The next thing needed is a plan to prevent the locals from burning down clinics and attacking WHO and healthcare workers—by NOT trying to round the local people upinto open air prisons to stop the spread

Perhaps Rwanda could be asked to call off its dogs, stop the illegal mining and land grabs, and allow the local people to stop running from the militia that has taken over great swathes of far eastern DRC?

_______________

That is not the only WHO issue this week. Unsafe food is another. It’s all about saving the children.

https://www.who.int/news/item/04-06-2026-unsafe-food-causes-866-million-illnesses-and-1.5-million-deaths-annually--young-children-at-highest-risk

But luckily, the WHO has solutions to this very expensive problem, which, wouldn’t you know it, is actually not a food problem but a crisis of equity that WHO has defined so as to feed its agenda:

A crisis of equity

Evolving diets, environmental pressures, globalization and inequalities in food systems continue to shape who is most exposed to unsafe food. Children and people living in low-resource communities experience the greatest health burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The African and South-East Asian regions together account for nearly three-quarters of all foodborne illnesses and 60% of global deaths. “This report is a wake‑up call – but also a roadmap. The data show that foodborne diseases are not only persistent but are being made worse by climate change, which increases contamination risks, and by antimicrobial resistance, which makes infections harder to treat. We cannot tackle these threats alone,” said Yuki Minato, WHO technical officer for food safety and senior author of The Lancet Global Health paper. “A One Health approach – integrating human, animal, plant, and environmental health – is essential. Countries must act urgently, using these estimates to target interventions, invest in surveillance, and break down the silos between health, agriculture and environment sectors. Delay costs lives.”

It’s starting to look like One Health is fairly critical to the globalists’ agenda—so I can’t think of a better reason to resist and make fun of it at every opportunity.

The data centers and AI are both turning out to be insupportable—the return on investment just isn’t there—and not a single Silicon billionaire has uploaded his brain to the cloud yet.

Is the dystopian future starting to drown from its own weight and its puerile and shoddy ideology and architecture?