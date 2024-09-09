Let’s examine the careful verbiage, then let’s examine the authors. I am only providing the abstract, as I refuse to pay money to access this garbage.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2823004

Concern about pandemic influenza looms as H5N1 viruses spread across species and continents.

Except it has been seen over and over again over the past 27 years on all continents. Here are outbreaks just in Great Britain up to 2018:

Although human cases remain limited, the current US outbreak raises alarming questions about preparedness for a pandemic.

Why would you prepare for a pandemic of pink eye?

At this critical juncture, decisions about vaccine development, stockpiling, and deployment will shape the ability to respond to immediate and future pandemic risks.

The risk of pink eye? While, if you are thinking about future pandemic risks, you don’t know what virus might occur nor what vaccine might work, so you cannot develop, stockpile or deploy.

North America is increasingly impacted by H5N1 influenza infections among poultry, cows, wild birds, and marine and terrestrial mammals, including at least 13 human infections related to animal contact,1 with genetic clade 2.3.4.4b viruses responsible for most recent cases.

More than 2.5 years and only 14 human cases. Hello? BTW, there have always been cases in about 20 other mammals and many types of birds. Cases just had not been identified in cows before.

Although human illness has been mild so far, previous H5N1 viruses caused substantial mortality.

That was then, this is now. The virus mutated. Viruses don’t mutate to become less virulent, then mutate back naturally to become more virulent. In your dreams, maybe.

Additionally, human-to-human transmission has not been reported in this outbreak and was uncommon with prior H5N1 strains, but surveillance is limited.

Exactly. Cases are very rare, sporadic and unpredictable and there is no human to human spread. So fuggedaboudiit.

The current extent of mammalian infection appears unprecedented, and a 2024 study suggested the virus may have acquired enhanced ability to bind mammalian airway receptors.2

According to the CDC, at least 48 mammalian species have acquired H5N1. Maybe it appears unprecedented because you never reviewed the literature? Maybe it binds well to mammalian airway cells? Even if it does, 14 people in 2.7 years suggests this is not a problem.

The widespread presence of H5N1 among animals in proximity to humans, despite biocontainment efforts, increases risks for reassortment between human and animal viruses and selection of mutations that could enhance human transmission and threaten a pandemic.

Yes, and cows could jump over the moon. Or your buddies in the GOF labs might cook something up…

So, WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE SPREADING THIS HORSE MANURE? Let’s start with Rick Bright. I have already written much about him. Brian Hooker pointed out that he has been tweeting warnings about bird flu interminably for many months, and he just so happens to have his own patents on bird flu vaccines or their components. He is a former head of BARDA, worked at CDC, is now with the Rockefeller Foundation. He worked closely with Dr. Janet Woodcock at FDA in early 2020 to stop patients and doctors using hydroxychloroquine by issuing an EUA for it and making doctors think they could not prescribe it.

Rick Bright happened to be in Vietnam working on vaccines at the same time that Jeremy Farrar was working in Vietnam on vaccines. What a coincidence-not.

Who is Nicole Lurie? She was the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under Obama for 8 years. Did exactly what she was told, or she wouldn’t have lasted that long. Like Rick Bright at BARDA, she was responsible for doling out contracts for “countermeasures” and was identified as favoring certain friends of Dems for no-bid contracts, which I wrote about on my anthrax blog back in the day.

She moved on to work for CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Response, created by Bill Gates and Jeremy Farrar, which has the goal of bypassing government regulation and rolling out vaccines to the entire world population in under 130 days. You know, everyone gets jabbed during one month, before anyone has figured out what the side effects are. Clever, huh? And the WHO, essentially Bill Gates’ and Jeremy Farrar’s toy, would issue the vaccine’s okay rather than the FDA or EMA or MHRA. Jeremy is now Chief Scientist at WHO. How convenient.

This attempt by WHO is what I spent all last year fighting against, and we got this attempt at overreach by the WHO removed from the IHR amendments. Now we need to prevent the same thing getting through in the Pandemic Treaty, or better yet, exit the WHO.

What does Dr. Nicole do at CEPI? She spreads the fairy dust:

What about Jesse Goodman? He used to be the FDA’s Chief Scientist. I’m unclear about what that position entails. His successors as Chief SCIENTIST included the CIA-linked Luciana Borio and an RN military retiree with no scientific credentials.

Now he is a professor and also works on product development and preparedness and the centerpiece of One Health, antimicrobial resistance. Perhaps most important, he is Nicole Lurie’s husband.

https://gufaculty360.georgetown.edu/s/contact/00336000014TNITAA4/jesse-goodman

Two doctors and a PhD who cashed in on the Biosecurity Agenda (and Rick stands to cash in more) are the Chicken Littles who tell us the sky is falling down due to bird flu. Why are we not surprised?