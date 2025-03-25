Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWHO continues to push for the drugging of more people with psychotropics, despite massive funding shortfallsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWHO continues to push for the drugging of more people with psychotropics, despite massive funding shortfallsKeep trying...Meryl NassMar 25, 202534Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWHO continues to push for the drugging of more people with psychotropics, despite massive funding shortfallsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore126Sharehttps://www.who.int/news/item/25-03-2025-new-who-guidance-calls-for-urgent-transformation-of-mental-health-policiesEtc. 34Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWHO continues to push for the drugging of more people with psychotropics, despite massive funding shortfallsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore126SharePreviousNext
Leadership in W.H.O. needs mental health treatment more than the people they claim to refer to.
I'd say a locked ward would be best.
Of COURSE W.H.O. needs more $$$,$$$ for psych drugs because THEY just keep on driving us crazy!