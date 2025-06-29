Here is the report, which came out on Friday, which is when you release info that you want to be missed:

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/epp/sago/independent-assessment-of-the-origins-of-sars-cov-2-by-sago.pdf

Here is the beginning of their Conclusions, starting on page 57

Conclusion More than five and a half years have passed since the first reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Although evidence exists that has improved our understanding of the early and subsequent evolution of the virus in humans and animals, significant data gaps remain which preclude SAGO from concluding with certainty how SARS-CoV-2 initially entered the human population. Throughout the development of this independent assessment, it may be obvious to state that SAGO has only been able to analyze evidence made available to them and the public. However, SAGO and WHO are aware that more data exists. Some examples of this include requests for more information including: a) the sharing of more than 500 sequences from individuals with COVID-19 early in the pandemic; (China National Center for Bioinformation, 2022). b) more detailed information on the sources, locations, sampling and testing methods of animals sold at the HSM and other wet markets in Wuhan, including upstream farming or illegal trade; and c) information on research and field activities in laboratories in Wuhan, including staff health records, biosafety and biosecurity information of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the Wuhan China CDC laboratory. The weight of available evidence reviewed by SAGO suggests zoonotic spillover of SARS-CoV-2 into the human population, either directly from bats or through an intermediate host.

And from the Executive Summary:

In May 2020, the 73rd World Health Assembly adopted resolution 73.1 calling for a One Health approach to identify the source of SARS-CoV-2 introduction into the human population (WHO, 2020d).

Here were the hypotheses the expert group was to examine:

Hypotheses include: 1) introduction from a natural zoonotic source(s) as a spillover event(s) either directly to humans from wild animals or through an intermediate host; 2) an accidental laboratory-related event, which may have involved exposure to the virus during field research or a breach in laboratory biosafety procedures; 3) an introduction of SARS-CoV-2 into animal markets via cold chain processes and subsequent infection in humans through contact with products sold at markets, and 4) deliberate manipulation of the virus in a laboratory, followed by a laboratory biosafety breach.

Note that the most likely hypothesis, deliberate spread following deliberation creation of the virus, was not included as a possible outcome.