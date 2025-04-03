WHO is in much worse financial shape than it admitted just days ago
WHO had been spending over $4 Billion per year recently, but now it only has $2.4 Billion (or less) for the next two years (2026 and 2027)
From Devex:
In a recent presentation to member states, a copy of which I’ve seen, preliminary analysis of WHO’s financial outlook for 2026-2027 shows it has a gap of over $1.8 billion, or roughly 43% of its targeted budget of $4.2 billion — already 21% lower than its original ambition.
Furthermore, the category of “secured funding,” as opposed to “expected funding,” includes figures based on an increase in membership dues that still needs to be approved at the 78th World Health Assembly in May. It’s also unclear how much money the agency will be able to carry forward due to significant funding shortfalls in 2025.
Projected funds include those from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, both of which are similarly facing a challenging replenishment period.
A WHO official, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to speak on the matter, tells me: “To add it all up and say that this is how much we have, well, we don't have that.”
This is the very best evidence that the WHO’s owners/funders are convinced that WHO will not lead the way to their goal of globalized public health and management of a global pandemic preparedness/biowarfare infrastructure.
Well THATS GOOD NEWS…keep the pressure on!
The WHO should be disbanded. Tedros killed how many of his own people? He's as bad and evil as Bill Gates. They need to be gone, along with the WEF of Klaus Schwab and the United Nations. They're the real danger to Humanity.