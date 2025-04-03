From Devex:

In a recent presentation to member states, a copy of which I’ve seen, preliminary analysis of WHO’s financial outlook for 2026-2027 shows it has a gap of over $1.8 billion, or roughly 43% of its targeted budget of $4.2 billion — already 21% lower than its original ambition.



Furthermore, the category of “secured funding,” as opposed to “expected funding,” includes figures based on an increase in membership dues that still needs to be approved at the 78th World Health Assembly in May. It’s also unclear how much money the agency will be able to carry forward due to significant funding shortfalls in 2025.



Projected funds include those from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, both of which are similarly facing a challenging replenishment period.



A WHO official, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to speak on the matter, tells me: “To add it all up and say that this is how much we have, well, we don't have that.”