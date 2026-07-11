Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
15m

Politicians and Big Business are in the Big Money club and we the people are the tools that make that club possible and successful !!!

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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
19m

meryl, pleae address Ayotte's point about violating federal law. Is that correct? did the nH legislature spend months studying this bill and passing it, and they were completely unaware of the Fed law that allegedly makes this law illegal?

is Ayotte making this up? instead of accusing her of conflicts of interest, please note the meritis of the issues, namely this alleged federal law? if Ayotte made that up, then she is finished.

It would be a boon to small famers if we could process non poulty meats on farm and sell, Ayotte needs to address how that can be done via usda, which she certainly does not with this blather of hers. Thanks for bringing this to our attention, that is always good work onyour part.

Welcome to nh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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