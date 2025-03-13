Who is Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who appears to have been central in tanking the nomination of his fellow physician and member of Congress, Dave Weldon?
Talk about chaos agents...
This is from wikipedia—so if anyone has better data please include it n the comments
He used to be a Democrat and donated to Democrat candidates
Born in 1957, he is a gastroenterologist from Louisiana
He is an outspoken critic of Donal Trump
In 2021, he was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial.
In 2023, after Trump was indicted for mishandling classified documents, Cassidy called for Trump to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
He’s a full blood RINO. He’s on Big Pharma payroll. There’s a guy who needs to be replaced by an actual Republican
Nicole Shanahan where art thou! Primary the hell out of him.