Watch the 2 minute video below. You really should not miss it. It might even change your life. At least it will give you something to ponder.
Robert F. Kennedy is my soul brother. We march to the same drum. There are very few people you will come across in life, especially among those in public office, that have this calling. And that is before mentioning his other considerable talents.
Fixing healthcare is a priority, because if we continue down the path we are on, the great harm done by the RNA push and the resulting cost of treating the injured will be the death toll for our economy.
They are not safe and effective and Florida is the first state to have the courage to recognize this. If RFK Jr does have the opportunity to fix the problem, he has my support.
I always respected this man. I’ve bought his books and listened to his sage advice!