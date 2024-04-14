https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=6

The WHO Constitution put in place a method to allow secret ballots, then once cast, to move those ballots to another room for counting while the World Health Assembly plenary session continues.

Can you demand of your governments that this bogus procedure NOT be used and that each nation be accountable for its vote — since it will be turning over its citizens’ and its nation’s sovereignty to the WHO?