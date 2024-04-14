WHO members must call for a true roll call vote to make the nations and their delegates accountable for their votes
The WHO has a sneaky method that allows for secret ballots and then for counting a secret ballot in another location. Moving ballots around. How convenient.
https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf#page=6
The WHO Constitution put in place a method to allow secret ballots, then once cast, to move those ballots to another room for counting while the World Health Assembly plenary session continues.
Can you demand of your governments that this bogus procedure NOT be used and that each nation be accountable for its vote — since it will be turning over its citizens’ and its nation’s sovereignty to the WHO?
Maybe they'll move to mail-in ballots next. We know how effective those are for shoving an agenda or regime down the throats of the people...
Dr. Nass thank you for keeping both eyes on this Rampage of Corruption! They stole your medical lisence! Put you through every wringer conceivable! Tried to destoy you body mind and spirit! And you continue to RISE ! They have surely pissed off the Wrong person! You are in my prayers Dear Lady!