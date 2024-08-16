I cannot provide a URL for this document. I found it in a google search, but when I clicked on the item it immediately downloaded itself without showing me the URL, despite several tries. I am not that savvy. But this is where it came from, so you can see it was from the WHO site and reports itself as a WHO document, dated August 12 It makes monkeypox appear not such a big problem by contextualizing the outbreak with lots more information.

Here is the whole document and below I just give you 2 screenshots and some accompanying test.

20240812 Mpox External Sitrep 35 501KB ∙ PDF file Download Download