WHO monkeypox data dated Aug 12 not worrisome
On June 30 there had only been 208 reported deaths during the past 2.5 years
I cannot provide a URL for this document. I found it in a google search, but when I clicked on the item it immediately downloaded itself without showing me the URL, despite several tries. I am not that savvy. But this is where it came from, so you can see it was from the WHO site and reports itself as a WHO document, dated August 12 It makes monkeypox appear not such a big problem by contextualizing the outbreak with lots more information.
Here is the whole document and below I just give you 2 screenshots and some accompanying test.
“This issue also features an update on the geographic expansion of mpox in the WHO African Region from July – August 2024, not yet captured in global surveillance data by 30 June 2024. Four new countries in Eastern Africa (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda) reported their first mpox cases. All cases are linked to the expanding outbreak in East and Central Africa and all cases sequenced to date from these countries are clade I. Separately, Côte d’Ivoire is experiencing an outbreak of mpox linked to clade II MPXV and South Africa has reported two more confirmed cases.”
1 These risks represent population average risk; individual risk varies with behaviour, geographic location, immune status, and other factors.
WHO monkeypox data may not be worrisome but ...
the true status of the data is worrisome; as is
the qualifications and integrity of those interpreting the data ; and
the agenda driving pandemic promotion; and
the power of the MSM to promote fear regardless of the real facts.