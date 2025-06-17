Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
8h

What a bunch of horse ****. Nobody trusts them. They had their opportunity and we saw who they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
8h

The next pandemic is here. It's a pandemic of corruption. It is coming at us from international bodies. The best immune system is a set of laws and regulations that defang or invalidate everything these international bodies attempt to do, restoring local sovereignty to individual countries. It is time for the people to stand up and demand our legislators take action to put into place the proper defenses against international corruption. The WHO should be renamed the World Spike Protein Organization. It is toxic to humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture