Where will the WHO get the money for its BioSecurity projects—you know, the ones that were going to increase the WHO budget by a factor of ten? WHO is actually paying for the Berlin and Spiez BioHUBs, when WHO is letting between 25% and 40% of its staff go?

The propaganda is thick in this puffed up piece, below. It is probably being used to ask for mo money. Notice the complete lack of specifics and examples of any value this project has provided.

WHO is developing new tools and innovative partnerships to boost countries’ defenses against future pandemics, including real-time threat detection and genomic analysis of viruses.

In today’s interconnected world, health threats spread faster than ever. A new virus can cross continents in hours. An outbreak in one country can escalate into a global crisis in days. This reality requires constant innovation to protect lives and prevent the next pandemic.

Building on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin leverages innovative tools and collaborations for more effective disease surveillance worldwide. Just over three years after its inauguration, the Hub now supports over 150 countries in detecting health threats more effectively and rapidly.

The Hub’s latest annual report highlights the growing impact of this work and provides key insights into progress made in 2024.

As no country can tackle the next pandemic alone, WHO is supporting countries to implement Collaborative Surveillance, a new collaborative approach to disease surveillance that promotes data and information sharing so that outbreaks can be detected and controlled faster.

The early warning system hosted at the Hub, called Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS), scans online sources in real time and uses AI technology to identify public health threats more efficiently.

“The Hub is ensuring that the most robust tools and analytics are available to enhance early threat detection and rapid response and support decision-makers around the world,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I have urged all WHO Member States to work closely with the Hub, not only to strengthen their own national and regional health security, but also to contribute to global preparedness and response.”

Pathogen genomics, which analyses the genetic material of viruses and other pathogens, has become a powerful tool to track and predict outbreaks. The Hub’s International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) connects over 235 organizations and countries to expand genomic surveillance more equitably around the world, including through a US$ 4 million fund for low- and middle-income countries.

“As part of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence builds on proven surveillance approaches while continuously developing and integrating new, innovative methods for detecting and responding to health threats,” said Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

To help decision-makers better understand an emerging health emergency and plan an effective response, the Hub is developing a cutting-edge platform that will visualize disease transmission and simulate the impact of different countermeasures. Once launched, the pandemic simulator will provide actionable insights to policy-makers and support them in responding to a health crisis.

“Our commitment to fostering trust, building partnerships and driving innovation has never been stronger. Together, we are building a safer, healthier world for all,” said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Deputy Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

The collaborative spirit is also evident in the Hub’s physical space in Berlin, a dynamic campus for global collaboration that welcomes thousands of experts and collaborators each year at more than 60 onsite workshops and events.

“Germany has been a strong supporter of scientific innovation for global health security, including the vision to establish the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence,” said Dr Oliver Morgan, Director of the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. “Germany recognized the urgent need for a space where science, technology and partnerships can come together to protect the world from future health threats. This vision is now a reality and we are proud to call Berlin the home for the Hub.”

“The WHO Hub in Berlin is a vibrant place for collaboration and co-creation. By leveraging WHO’s convening power, we bring partners together, facilitate data sharing and joint analysis, and support the collective adoption of innovative approaches,” said Sara Hersey, Director of Collaborative Intelligence at the WHO Hub in Berlin.

With the ongoing threat of future pandemics, WHO remains at the forefront of developing tools, building partnerships and strengthening public health intelligence and surveillance capacities worldwide.

Download the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence annual report 2024 here.