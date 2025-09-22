Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
17h

"$Moneypocks". LOL!!

A dose off humor prescribed by Dr. Meryl Nass.

Thank you, doctor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
mimi's avatar
mimi
17h

I still find it hard to believe that these clowns came up with the PHEIC acronym. Yes, it's fake, they know it's fake, they even say so.....and yet nearly everyone went along with the Covid fakery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture