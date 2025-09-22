Why WHO determined to call off the emergency is unclear, since there continue to be about as many cases reported and confirmed as before. Roughly 4,000 cases a month. Perhaps it is because with WHO’s limited budget, it decided to stop focusing on this nothing burger to conserve resources. Hopefully the vaccination program will end.

The mortality rate of confirmed cases is 0.4%—and since there are likely to be many unconfirmed cases, the mortality rate is probably less than this. In any event, this entire pandemic of monkeypox (MPOX to avoid stigmatizing monkeys) has been a sorry affair designed to keep the pandemic pot boiling, generating $$$ for the pandemic preparedness agenda, and maintaining the claim that vaccines are the answer to pandemics.

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/emergencies/multi-country-outbreak-of-mpox--external-situation-report--58.pdf