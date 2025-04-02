https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-proposing-cut-jobs-slash-budget-by-fifth-memo-shows-2025-03-29/ "Despite our best efforts, we are now at the point where we have no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce," the memo said. The WHO will reduce jobs at senior leadership level at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, though all levels and regions will be affected, the memo added. It will decide on how to prioritize its work and resources by the end of April. WHO documents show the U.N. agency has over a quarter of its 9,473 staff in Geneva. An internal memo from March 10, which was also seen by Reuters, said the World Health Organization had begun fixing priorities and announced a one-year limit on staff contracts. The memo said that staff were working to secure additional funding from countries, private donors and philanthropists.

From the NYT:

The Trump administration intends to terminate the United States’ financial support for Gavi, the organization that has helped purchase critical vaccines for children in developing countries, saving millions of lives over the past quarter century, and to significantly scale back support for efforts to combat malaria, one of the biggest killers globally. The administration has decided to continue some key grants for medications to treat H.I.V. and tuberculosis, and food aid to countries facing civil wars and natural disasters. Those decisions are included in a 281-page spreadsheet that the United States Agency for International Development sent to Congress Monday night… In all, the administration has decided to continue 898 U.S.A.I.D. awards and to end 5,341, the letter says… Among the programs terminated is funding for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, which conducts surveillance for diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, including bird flu, in 49 countries… [Still trying to convince us that zoonotic transmission is a major health problem—good riddance to this project—Nass]

The terminated grant to Gavi was worth $2.6 billion through 2030. Gavi was counting on a pledge made last year by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. for its next funding cycle. The U.S. has been among the top donors to the organization since its creation, and became the largest during the Covid-19 pandemic. While European countries have historically provided significant funding, many are now reducing foreign aid spending as they grapple with the change in U.S. policy on Ukraine and the U.S. demand that they increase their defense spending. Japan, another major Gavi donor, is struggling with a depreciating currency.

Is the US jumping off the population control bus? The programs were controversial, especially the implantation of long-acting contraceptives with adverse effects. From today’s NYT: