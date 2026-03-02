https://x.com/CEPIvaccines/status/2028464533036036427 — for the video

But if most cervical cancer is caused by the HPV virus, which men also get, you can’t eradicate it by just vaccinating women. You have to vaccinate the men too. But the vaccine is not that effective. Some say it actually stimulates the growth of cancer. So available vaccines can never end cervical cancer.

The HPV vaccines, which contain novel (high-powered) adjuvants, are the most dangerous vaccines you can receive after the COVID and anthrax vaccines. The smallpox/monkeypox (MPOX) vaccines are also a big problem. The Merck gardasil vaccines contain a novel aluminum adjuvant (these are all you can get in the US) and cervarix vaccines contain a novel ASO GSK adjuvant.

PAP tests (a.k.a. screening) are very effective. And can be done cheaply in developing countries.

Invest in the WHO.

And how useful is the assistance WHO provides to nations? We’ve been told it is crucial for the US to participate in discussions about the strains to be included in the next winter’s flu shots. Yet the advice below is puerile (trivial). CDC and health ministries always add new emerging flu strains to the next year’s vaccine. We did not need WHO to remind us.