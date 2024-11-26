As I said before, although the globalists haven’t been able to get their Pandemic Treaty through, and their IHR amendments were a bust, that did not stop them. They just kept going, using private funds to (baby step by step) build out the same pandemic preparedness infrastructure as they desire, still using the WHO and UN with other “partners” and the private sector.

So today the WHO tells us about a new entity that is giving out grants to low and middle income countries (LMICs) paid for by the Gates, Rockefeller and Wellcome foundations. GENOMICS, my friend. We want to know the genetic makeup of pathogens (and later people) and we want labs around the world to gain the capacity to do this work. Just as stated in the original treaty drafts, which was considered by the WHO members as unacceptable.

Tuesday, 26 November 2024

NEWS RELEASE

International Pathogen Surveillance Network announces first recipients of grants to better understand disease threats

https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2024-international-pathogen-surveillance-network-announces-first-recipients-of-grants-to-better-understand-disease-threats

The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners announced 10 projects that will receive almost US$ 2 million in grants to improve capacities in pathogen genomic surveillance.

The catalytic grant fund was established by the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) to support partners from low- and middle-income countries to build their capacities in pathogen genomic analysis. This technology analyses the genetic code of viruses, bacteria and other disease-causing organisms to understand, in conjunction with other data, how easily they spread, and how sick they can make people. This data allows scientists and public health teams to track and respond to infectious disease threats, supports the development of vaccines and treatments and empowers countries to take faster decisions.

The fund is hosted by the United Nations Foundation and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome.

“The IPSN catalytic grant fund has incredible potential to expand pathogen genomic surveillance for all, which we are already seeing through the first round of grantmaking,” said Sara Hersey, Director of Collaborative Intelligence at the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. “We are eager to support this work, which plays a key role in pandemic and epidemic prevention worldwide.”

“The IPSN catalytic grant fund recipients will accelerate the benefits of pathogen genomic surveillance in low- and middle-income settings, as well as explore new applications for genomic surveillance, such as wastewater surveillance,” said Manisha Bhinge, Vice President of the Health Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation. “Pandemics and epidemics continue to be a global threat, further amplified by climate change. There is urgent need for equitable access to these tools and capabilities to protect lives in vulnerable communities.”

One of the recipients, the American University of Beirut, will use wastewater surveillance to study how diseases spread in refugee populations, helping to ensure that people can quickly receive the care and support they need in migration settings. (Beirut is being bombed into the ground—is this the best use of funds to Beirut ?) Another grantee, the Pasteur Institute of Laos, will use the funding to develop new methods to track avian flu in live-bird markets, a setting that is often overlooked but vital to millions of people worldwide.

“If we are to protect vulnerable populations from the devastating impacts of disease, we first need to better understand how these pathogens spread, evolve and cause illness. These projects, developed in-country and tailored to local priorities, will generate new insights, knowledge and evidence that will help track global pathogen trends and inform evidence-based decisions to implement effective interventions” said Titus Divala, Interim Head of Epidemics and Epidemiology at Wellcome.

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil will use the funding to develop an open-source bioinformatics tool that can be used to conduct offline analyses. The tool will be piloted in Latin America with potential for global use, especially in low-resource settings.

"SARS-CoV-2 and subsequent regional disease outbreaks have underscored the importance of access to genomic surveillance tools in all countries. The IPSN's catalytic investments will generate data and innovative methods to support the much-needed scale-up in LMICs," said Simon Harris of the Gates Foundation.

The grantees were announced at the IPSN Global Partners Forum held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 21–22 November. The event was co-hosted by the WHO Regional Offices for South-East Asia and the Western Pacific and the Centre for Pathogen Genomics at the Doherty Institute in Australia.

A second round of catalytic grant funds will be made available to IPSN members in 2025.

Note to editors:

Background on the IPSN

The IPSN is a new global network of pathogen genomic actors, brought together by the WHO Pandemic Hub, to accelerate progress on the deployment of pathogen genomics, and improve public health decision-making. The IPSN envisions a world where every country has equitable access to sustained capacity for genomic sequencing and analytics as part of its public health surveillance system. It sets out to create a mutually supportive global network of genomic surveillance actors that amplifies and accelerates the work of its members to improve access and equity.

More information about the network can be found here: www.who.int/initiatives/international-pathogen-surveillance-network.

Background on the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence

Forming part of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence (the WHO Pandemic Hub), facilitates a global collaboration of partners from multiple sectors that supports countries and stakeholders to address future pandemic and epidemic risks with better access to data, better analytical capacities, and better tools and insights for decision-making. With support from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, the WHO Pandemic Hub was established in September 2021 in Berlin, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated weaknesses around the world in how countries detect, monitor and manage public health threats.

More information about the WHO Pandemic Hub can be found here:

https://pandemichub.who.int

Background on the Centre for Pathogen Genomics

The Centre for Pathogen Genomics at the Doherty Institute, University of Melbourne is an academic and training hub that supports new collaboration for translational research, genomics-informed infectious disease surveillance, and capacity building and training across the Asia-Pacific region. The Centre is underpinned by a portfolio of world-leading experts across pathogen genomics, public health, surveillance, bioinformatics, research, and capacity building and training, with years of experience in using cutting-edge technologies to address infectious diseases of national and global importance.

Full list of the first IPSN catalytic grantees: