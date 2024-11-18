Thankfully, neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Kennedy is an old style political animal. RFK does not check to see which way the wind is blowing. He does not monitor his every word so he never offends anyone. He says what he thinks. Americans are not used to that. Well, they better get used to it. And then they will realize what they have been missing!

All those who are criticizing his anti-science bent got everything wrong during the pandemic. And now they are in crisis, because they cannot emotionally accept that they were played, they championed a cynical narrative that led to millions of deaths and injuries, and if the truth comes out, their reputation and reliability will be shattered. Not only that, their world will collapse. Their self-image, their stories, their belief systems are about to implode, and they instinctively know this: but it feels like a death experience for them. What they don’t know is that when they finally come out the other side they will go through a rebirth and reassessment. Life will be so much better when they live in truth, and they are not constricted into seeing life through a pinhole.

But for now, their psyches cannot handle it. They have no idea they have been living in a Truman Show, and that their self-satisfied reality has been oh-so-carefully constructed to entrap them, too! And lead them to the endgame of “own nothing and be (un)happy.” They simply have no clue, because they have been trained, through sophisticated mind control, not to let any challenging information in.

So right now, for self-preservation, the only thing they can do is beat their breasts and insist that they and their ilk have a direct line to Science and that any other opinions must be destroyed, never to see the light of day. Well, sorry honey, those days are about to be over. Once the censorship-propaganda hold on all mainstream media ends, and the truth starts coming out as if a dam broke, people will find ways to adapt. We have lots of defense mechanisms that will let people cope, once they have let go of the old reality.

Jim Jordan is asking for records of censorship from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a UK-US deep state intelligence operation, sheep dipped to look like a charity. Paid for with public funds, at least in part. Founded by the man who is now empty suit Keir Starmer’s top aide. (Doesn’t Keir remind you of Biden?)

A few days ago I heard one of CCDH’s ads on the local radio station. It sounded so innocent. It was about teenage girls who learn to hate their body image because of online posts. And we have to save them from self-hate and self harm. So please tell Congress you need that censorship bill passed, right now! It took me a couple of minutes of reflection to decode who had paid for the ad and what it was about. They were trying to bullet-proof censorship, spending money on local radio stations in tiny towns. Our population is 8,000.

I found the remarks below on twitter so now I don’t need to reinvent them.