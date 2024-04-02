Like I told James Corbett, keeping this “One Health” fantasy alive ain’t cheap! Look at all the organizations that need to be paid off to keep the scam going. But we are investing in humanity’s future! says the World Bank.
From the World Bank in 2022 (claiming that One Health can prevent pandemics but never explaining how that that might get accomplished):
There is a strong economic case for One Health: the cost of prevention is moderate compared to the cost of managing and responding to pandemics. The World Bank’s global estimate of prevention costs guided by One Health principles ranges from $10.3 billion to $11.5 billion per year, compared to the cost of managing pandemics which, according to the recent estimate by the G20 Joint Finance and Health Taskforce, amounts to about $30.1 billion per year. There has never been a better time to adopt One Health as an investment in humanity’s future. The World Bank will continue to engage client governments, multilateral organizations, and other stakeholders to embed a One Health approach around the world.
Most of the following institutions have special One Health programs or departments:
Africa One Health University Network (AFROHUN, formerly OHCEA)
Cameroon - University des Montagnes, University of Ngaoundéré, University of Buea
Côte D'Ivoire -University Félix Houphoet Boigny
Democratic Republic of Congo - University of Lubumbashi, University of Kinshasa
Ethiopia - Jimma University, University Addis Ababa, Mekelle University
Kenya - Moi University, University of Nairobi
Liberia - University of Liberia
Rwanda - University of Rwanda, University of Global Health Equity
Senegal - Universite Cheikh Anta Diop
Tanzania - Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences,
Uganda - Makerere University, Mbarara Universtiy of Science and Technology
Berry College Center for One Health
Cambridge University One Health Society (CUOHS)
Canada's Global One Health Network (Global1HN)
Center for Animal and Human Health in Appalachia (CAHA), Lincoln Memorial University
Center for Applied One Health Research and Policy (OHRP), Hong Kong
Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, U Iowa
Center for Emerging, Zoonotic and Arthropod-borne Pathogens (CEZAP), Virginia Tech U
Center for International Health, Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (CIH-LMU) One Health-TARGET Project
Centre for One Health Education, Advocacy, Research and Training (COHEART)
Center for One Health Education, Research and Development (COHERD), Indian Institute of Public Health
Center for One Health Illinois, U Illinois, Urbana
Center for One Health, Fontbonne U
Center for One Health Research (COHR-Alaska), University of Alaska, Fairbanks
Center for One Health Research (COHR-Viginia Tech U)
Center for One Health Research (COHR-Washington), University of Washington
Center for One Health Research, Virginia-Maryland CVM and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Chinese Consortium for One Health (CCOH)
Chinese One Health Center for Tropical Disease Research
City University Hong Kong Center for Applied One Health Research and Policy Advice
and we are still in the “C”s. And here are just a few of the One Health nonprofits:
One Health Aotearoa, New Zealand
One Health Assessment for Planning and Performance (OH-APP) [Funded by USAID and UK AID]
One Health for Humans, Environment, Animals and Livelihoods (OH4HEAL)
One Health Latino America, Ibero and the Caribbean Coalition (OHLAIC, open in Chrome for translation)
One Health Poultry Hub, United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI)
One Health Social Sciences Initiative (OHSS), One Health Commission
Your tax dollars pay for this utter fake/scam/trojan horse/emperor’s new clothes. Tell your government: Not one dime more!
Why does the WHO demand $10 billion a year just for One Health?
Since we are suppose to send the pathogens we discover to the WHO, would you happen to have the address for Tedros? or can I just save on postage and send it to Bill Gates?
It should be called One Stealth.