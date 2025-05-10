Jeremy Farrar is now the WHO’s Chief Spy Scientist. Or perhaps the Chief Puppeteer. He led the Wellcome Trust, was central to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, the director of all the WHO COVID treatment trials, cofounded the Coalition on Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) with Bill Gates and led several other related efforts. Now he wants to control the world’s pandemic pathogens. He also wants us all to get his 100 day vaccines, liability-free of course, when the next pandemic rolls around. And I must remind my audience, once he shares the pathogens widely, no one will be able to tell who let the next one escape from their lab. Funny how you never see him in the WHO videos. That is because he is behind the curtain, pulling the strings.

Jeremy does not seem to like getting his picture taken much. All 3 bios below used the same old photo, in which Jeremy looks exceptionally avuncular.

https://www.nobelprize.org/events/nobel-week-dialogue/stockholm-2024/panellists/jeremy-farrar/

Farrar is a clinician scientist who before joining the WHO was between 2013-2023 the Director of the Wellcome Trust. Prior to that between 1996-2013 he was Director of the Clinical Research Unit Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City Viet Nam, where his clinical and research interests were in infectious diseases and global health with a focus on emerging infections. Farrar has published over 600 articles. He was named 12th in the Fortune list of 50 World’s Greatest Leaders in 2015, included in the Politico’s Class of 2022 most influential people in Europe and in 2024 named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in health. He was awarded the Memorial Medal and Ho Chi Minh City Medal in Viet Nam and in 2018 the President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian of the Year Award. Jeremy was knighted in the Queen’s 2018 New Year Honours for services to global health and was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun and Gold Ray Neck Ribbon in 2020 from the Japanese government in the name of the Emperor of Japan for contributions to global health.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/authors/jeremy-farrar/

He is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences UK, European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO), the National Academies USA and a Fellow of The Royal Society.

https://www.who.int/director-general/who-headquarters-leadership-team

Dr Farrar was the founding chair of WHO’s R&D Blueprint and the founding director of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium (ISARIC) that led on to the work of the RECOVERY Trial and the UK COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium. [ 007—Licensed to overdose with HCQ] Dr Farrar trained in neurology and infectious diseases in London, Edinburgh and Oxford in the United Kingdom and in Melbourne in Australia. He has a PhD in Immunology from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in partnership with the University of California in San Francisco in the United States of America. [Now that is a very odd PhD degree involving 2 countries and an odd history of training in medicine in 4 locations. I’d love to see the diplomas—Nass]

https://www.who.int/initiatives/who-biohub

The above URL contains the list of specimens held (as of March 2025) in the WHO BioHub lab in Spiez:

WHO BioHub System - Biological Materials with Epidemic or Pandemic Potential (BMEPP) catalogue

Updated on 13 March 2025

There are about 5 more pages like this at the URL above. Soon the list will be peopled with Ebola, Marburg, Nipah… This is what WHO spends its money on.