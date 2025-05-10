Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

John Klar
Farrar was the jerk who teamed up with Fauci and Collins to discredit the Great Barrington Declaration -- which has been proven correct. So Farrar helped get people killed, and children sickened and set back in school, and now he is kingpin? Sounds about right.... He should be in prison!

Sue
I agree!!! Farrar should be in prison, as well as Fauci and Collins. I am flabbergasted that nothing seems to be happening.

Thank you Meryl for keeping us informed. Now, we need to, at least, start sharing this information with our friends.

