Why I am uncomfortable with the new high tech applications to health and medicine, featured at the MAHA Summit
In a nutshell, this is where some wish to take us and we know in our heart this is not right
The hype is off-putting, while the potential these things could be accomplished is horrifying. Commoditizing children is not the direction in which we should be headed.
They all just disgust me.
Whoever allowed this to creep into MAHA is an evil creep. No idea who they think they’re fooling.
This is another layer to the disgust I feel for the childhood vaccine schedule. This always comes down to greed and control. There is an absence of humanity and acknowledgement of the soul. It really is a spiritual war IMHO.