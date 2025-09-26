Here is what happened.

I had a lot of speaking engagements from Sept-November and I knew this period I would have very limited availability for other things. For the past two weekends (including this one) I have done 2 events per weekend. This weekend I am giving 2 talks at one event. Plus I had 2 CHD-TV shows this week. Plus I was advising on some questionable HHS procurements. Plus….

So I really needed my assistants to take over a lot of the effort at this time. But one of them got embroiled in something else and could not get free until October. And the other got pneumonia. Our board members were otherwise occupied.

Did I mention that our webmaster quit? And our new webmaster promised to make the new changes a couple of weeks ago…. still waiting.

And although I did a ton of work on the new website, I kept getting internal messages that I was supposed to be doing something else. My heart wasn’t in it. And so although we completed the “50 Ways Your Farmer is Being Attacked” and partially completed the rest of the website, I did not feel good about it. I wasn’t able to include (yet) all the ways this affects and especially WILL affect all of us who want to be able to access high quality food.

I feel like I received a very loud and clear message that now is not yet the time for the rollout. So bear with me. It will come soon. And if you want to look at the 50 ways to lose your farmer, it is up at SOFAF.org (Save Your Food And Farms) but the website will soon look very different.