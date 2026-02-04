Thomas Massie@RepThomasMassie
I voted against the rule to bring this omnibus forward for a vote.
Here is a breakdown of some of the most ridiculous items included in the omnibus, and some America First items that were not. I offered amendments to correct these errors—all of which were blocked or refused🧵:
7:24 PM · Feb 3, 2026 · 1.92M Views
1.4K Replies · 4.69K Reposts · 24.6K Likes
Massie is absolutely one of the best, if not THE best representative we have right now. Check his voting record-he votes according to the Constitution almost 100% of the time-which is what every representative should be doing but doesn't. I often wonder if most have ever even read the Constitution based on the way they vote. I pray for Massie, as his job cannot be easy. I completely respect him and would absolutely vote for him if he was my representative.
You answered your own question. Trump is like most Democrats they feel no matter what you should never go against your party. Massie is his own man. He does what is right not what the party tells him to do. We need more like him.