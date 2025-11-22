Probable deep state agents like Todd Callender have been claiming for years that a major Marburg outbreak is coming to the US. Marburg is like Ebola. It is a horrific viral infection, first identified in humans when monkeys were brought to Europe for experiments and transmitted it to humans in Marburg, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia in 1967, causing small outbreaks.

There may not have been any Marburg infections in humans before that. None had been recorded. Or they died out very quickly—there were definitely no large Marburg outbreaks in Africa or anywhere else during modern times.

The reason why there are no large outbreaks is because transmission requires exposure to body fluids. Unlike respiratory infections, which can potentially transmit indoors over large distances through inhalation of viral particles suspended in the air, transmission of Marburg or Ebola viruses require close physical contact and body fluid exposure to a mucous membrane.

But the knights of the biodefense table need to keep their industry going and growing. The WHO has expanded its biosurveillance, despite its budget being approximately halved. Biodefense is the one thing they won’t give up. It is the Key to the Control Kingdom.

Work continues, mostly funded by taxpayers, to develop the new biodefense tools, and then stockpile them in the millions, without even knowing if they will work (or be safe, which seems to be a very minor consideration).

And so companies like the Sabin Vax Institute print flashy brochures about the dangers of Marburg as they lobby for a factory to start producing their experimental Marburg vaccine.

Lest anyone think Marburg is not a threat, we are now seeing the third African outbreak in a year. These are happening much more frequently than before. Ten people died in Tanzania due to Marburg and 15 died in Rwanda according to reports during the past year.

The latest outbreak, in Ethiopia, is occurring in a country that has never diagnosed a case before.

Could it be that the deepest state is triggering outbreaks to keep us frightened, and keep us paying for unproven remedies? Is it any surprise that there was a big push lately for the USG to pay for a new factory to produce a Marburg vaccine, probably costing at least a billion bucks? And who might have been pushing hard for that, and then got fired as HHS is moving in a different direction?

We need a serious international regime (an enforceable treaty) that can investigate outbreaks and deter perpetrators. We need to be able to find out what is out there and who has what—before Pandora’s box is opened. Before we can’t put the genie back in the bottle.

The NIH has been tasked with accomplishing this. The world (the international negotiators) had the meat and the bones of such a treaty laid out in 2001, before it was suddenly and without warning squashed by the newly installed George W Bush administration. We need this very badly. We have to do what we can to stop deliberate disease outbreaks.

While Trump is desperately seeking to convince us he is really doing something for the people, and not just himself and his inner circle, this would be a huge win for him, for Mr. Kennedy, and for the NIH Director. It can’t happen too soon.