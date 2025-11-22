Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
2h

What I don’t understand about this issue isn’t how these dangerous pathogens get released into the population; but why politicians think it’s a good idea to create them in the first place.

Seriously, what child figures he wants to grow up creating world health crises?

It isn’t natural.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Meryl Nass and others
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
1h

I will quote Dr Michael Yeadon (and I don't know if he coined the phrase): "The only diseases we are supposed to be afraid of are the ones they have created a 'vaccine' for."

Let that sink in for a few minutes. There are thousands of "communicable" diseases (like leprosy... which there are active cases of right now in the U.S.) circulating through the population at any one time. We all go about our daily lives without giving these deadly diseases even a modicum of thought. But we are supposed to be absolutely terrified of every disease these monsters have created an injection for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture