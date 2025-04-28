Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

James Lord
"And so last May, 49 U.S. Senators told President Biden to stop negotiating the treaties, and if the Pandemic Treaty passed, that it would require Senate ratification by a two-thirds majority."

Wasn't it odd? Senator Ron Johnson's S.444 (to which the above refers) was unanimously supported by Republicans in a Democrat-controlled Senate. But in a Republican-controlled House, Rep. Tom Tiffany's counterpart HR1425 sat. And sat. And sat; stalled on a committee desk (Foreign Affairs).

Were we watching kayfabe theatre?

This was a quote from Dr. Tedros from January of last year:

“This work is not easy. And it’s occurring in a very difficult environment. The INB and IHR working group are operating amid a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories. There are those who claim that the pandemic agreement and IHR will cede sovereignty to WHO and give the WHO secretariat the power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries. You know this is fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories (sic). You know these claims are completely false. You know that the agreement will give WHO no such powers because you are writing it. We cannot allow this historic agreement, this milestone in global health to be sabotaged by those who spread lies either deliberately or unknowingly.”

I think it was in this timeframe that I had finally decided to read the proposed IHR amendments and the pandemic treaty for myself. They were every bit the sovereignty-sucking, tyrannical power grab that Tedros and Loyce Pace assured us they were not.

It was astonishing to me; the ability of these people to look straight into the camera, and into our faces, and tell us we're malicious, deranged conspiracy theorists for recognizing what is plainly written. The command that we believe them, rather than our own lying eyes. They have sinister talent on loan from hell.

Maggie
The Governments should take away charitable donations from corporations and those who make over a million a year.

