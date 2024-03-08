Share this post"Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats. The threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large"/ WSJmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats. The threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large"/ WSJFinally!! Truth about the bogus Biosecurity Agenda in the mainstream press. Tremendously important.Meryl NassMar 08, 2024100Share this post"Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats. The threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large"/ WSJmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32Sharehttps://www.wsj.com/articles/why-scientists-love-chasing-bats-research-aid-animal-virus-spillover-pandemic-ac289118100Share this post"Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats. The threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large"/ WSJmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32SharePreviousNext
"Why Scientists Love Chasing Bats. The threat to humans from animal viruses is small. The financial incentive to pretend otherwise is large"/ WSJ
Bats ARE IMPORTANT to the world...The so-called UN Scientist Shills ARE NOT!. They, and the UN are a major threat to our world with all their bogus info and their disease-creating labs.
Thanks for posting this for those of us who don't have subscriptions to WSJ.