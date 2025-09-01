Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

AgainsttheLies
5h

The only emergency is the one facing those of us who grasp the need to resist medical tyranny and root it out once and for all. Covid, by itself, was never an emergency for anyone. It was used to usher in the brave new world we currently inhabit.

Mrs. Shanon E Thatcher, MPH
5h

My entire life changed in my twenties when I was required to get a booster MMR to attend graduate school (SUNY Albany) for public health… No less.

The MMR created the auto immune condition ITP in me. Now, my body continually works overtime to kill as many platelets as it can. Published peer reviewed papers recognize that the MMR vaccine does, in fact, CAUSE ITP in some people. Great.

I am not convinced that vaccines aren’t behind many of our autoimmune conditions. So, the medical establishment sees auto immunity as a weakness, requiring more vaccines, when in fact… I posit -that might be the worst thing you could do to these people. Please forgive my bias.

