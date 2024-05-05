Why would your nation give away its sovereignty over health and information to a corrupt organization run by a bald-faced liar?
They had to hide the sovereignty grab because if citizens knew what this was about, they and their Constitutions would never allow it.
https://twitter.com/NassMeryl/status/1787120299911119320
The full links to the two articles are below my tweet.
WHY would you give enormous power over the worldwide pandemic response to WHO’s Prevaricator-General?
The WHO was a “cheap date” for the globalists, with a budget of under $4 Billion/year.
It didn’t take much to buy it.
The globalists had already taken control of most Western governments.
Do they control your government yet?
How many nations will bow to the WHO and acquiesce as it slips a legal noose around their citizens’ necks at the end of May?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/22/global-pandemic-agreement-at-risk-of-falling-apart-who-warns
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/05/04/uk-sleepwalking-into-lockdown-first-pandemic-agreement/
Because the 4th amendment doesn’t apply to health emergencies this is a tyrannical power grab
The problem is most citizens of the world are dumb @sses. They have no clue what is going on in their government and the situation seems to be worse the more "civilized' the nation is. They have more important things to worry about. Like are they a male or female?