Will Syria be the destroyer of the US imperial project?
Alex Krainer is an excellent geopolitical analyst with a very interesting take on the fall of Syria
You can listen to him or read his analysis (how lovely to have this choice!) on his substack. Get ready to be educated on parts of the world for which Americans have been kept in the dark. It is fascinating to learn more about how the Brits have schemed over many years to keep Germany and Russia separated. Blowing up the Nordstream pipelines was just the latest (obvious) effort to prevent them from relying on each other. Enjoy.
Only the Good Lord knows .
“You can listen to him or read his analysis (how lovely to have this choice!)”
I stopped here simply because you’ve made a most important point.
With AI coming closer to everyday reality, we may not have this choice again. One of the goals of the “Megalomaniac-Globalist” is to control the world’s narrative. Without our ability to opine, we lose!
Thank you Meryl for your leadership in so many important events happening today around the world.
We must somehow stop the madness, whether it’s the endless wars, the endless viruses, we know have been manufactured by and controlled by these same corrupt “Megalomaniacs!”
After all, “They seek to destroy dissidents and make possible, their ability to control the rest!”
Why “We Must Resist” this Totalitarian / New World Order / One World Order of governance, however big or small our contribution may be.
All of these conflicts, from Covid to Ukraine to Syria, to illegal border invasion’s, etc are individual components of a much larger, much bigger totalitarian goal for
“Total-Global-Control” over the world’s masses.
And they are using every tactic in the book of societal collapse to achieve their goals.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR