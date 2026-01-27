Peter Navarro@RealPNavarro
. is taking on the Big Beef cartel.
🥩Four packers:
Cargill, JBS, Tyson, and National Beef—control 80%+ of America’s beef supply.
JBS and National Beef are effectively run from Brazil, where exports to China help set U.S. beef prices.
That squeezes ranchers and hits
3:53 PM · Jan 26, 2026 · 615K Views
1.49K Replies · 8.34K Reposts · 27.2K Likes
It's incredible how corrupt this system is. We buy our meat from a local Mennonite market that does their own processing, but they seem to have no problem matching grocery store prices!
I've said it over and over again: As late as the 1970's almost every decent sized town (and of course cities) had: A mill, A dairy, and A Meat Processing Facility. "Big Food, "Big Dairy", "Big Ag", Big (fill in the blank) got their filthy hands into everything and started lobbying. Well, prices that local producers who fed those mills, dairies, and meat processing facilities were getting because of government interference, regulation, etc. dropped and costs of being "compliant" increased making it impossible for these local resources to stay in business so... well, we know the rest of the story.
We don't need less people producing our food. We need more. LOTS more. It needs to be feasible for local producers to stay local again if we are to "Make America Healthy Again". The days of having our vegetables, meat, fish, etc. shipped in from China and other countries need to come to an end. We shouldn't need to important garbage that sits on ships and in the back of trucks for weeks on end and, by the time we get it, is dead of any meaningful nutrition.
I grow weary of America's ignorance when it comes to food. People are so disconnected from where their food comes from and a whole couple generations of people now wouldn't know what to do with a basket of raw vegetables if it was on their table. Much less how to filet a fish, or shuck an oyster. Everything comes in "convenient" packages that pop in the microwave or are "door dashed" to a person's home. This *must* change.