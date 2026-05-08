Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Barry's avatar
Barry
8h

How about closing factory farms? That would end the abuse. People need to deal with this cognitive dissonance (caring about animals and using them like a commodity). These animals don't care what the globalist's agenda is, they just want out of this hell.

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Edmond Pare
7h

I stopped purchasing anything from Smithfield Farms when it was sold to the Chinese. You can bet that Smithfield Farms pork contains all sorts of poisons which will destroy your health. If you are going to eat pork, it would be much better for you to locate a local farm which does not medicate its meat animals with antibiotics, nor with mRNA drugs.

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