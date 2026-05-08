Glenn Greenwald@ggreenwald
I spoke with and about how industry lobbyists for the factory food mega-corporations are trying to abolish US animal abuse laws, including ones enacted by states, and the lessons from the recent success in freeing beagles from gruesome experimentation:
1:41 PM · May 8, 2026 · 42.5K Views
23 Replies · 227 Reposts · 1.01K Likes
How about closing factory farms? That would end the abuse. People need to deal with this cognitive dissonance (caring about animals and using them like a commodity). These animals don't care what the globalist's agenda is, they just want out of this hell.
I stopped purchasing anything from Smithfield Farms when it was sold to the Chinese. You can bet that Smithfield Farms pork contains all sorts of poisons which will destroy your health. If you are going to eat pork, it would be much better for you to locate a local farm which does not medicate its meat animals with antibiotics, nor with mRNA drugs.