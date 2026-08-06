Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemarie's avatar
Rosemarie
1d

I used to get the flu every year. I used to get the flu shot every year. One year back in the early 2000's I forgot to get the flu shot. And I'll be damned. I DID NOT get the flu that year. That's when I decided I would no longer get the flu shot. It's been over twenty years. No flu shot. No flu. Hell no, I will not take another flu shot, especially mRNA flu shot. The Nobivac mRNA rabies shot killed my dog and I am seething with anger about that.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

The Feds' latest poison rolls out. Beware.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Meryl Nass and others
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture