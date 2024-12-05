Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWith a few clicks, you can support RFK, Jr.'s nomination for DHHS Sec. or wish Tony Fauci a happy birthday (via the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWith a few clicks, you can support RFK, Jr.'s nomination for DHHS Sec. or wish Tony Fauci a happy birthday (via the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee)It's your choice! Meryl NassDec 05, 202443Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWith a few clicks, you can support RFK, Jr.'s nomination for DHHS Sec. or wish Tony Fauci a happy birthday (via the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore286Sharehttps://alignact.com/go/urge-us-senators-to-vote-to-confirm-kennedy-as-hhs-secretaryORhttps://surveys.signforgood.com/dscc-fauci-birthday-card-202443Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWith a few clicks, you can support RFK, Jr.'s nomination for DHHS Sec. or wish Tony Fauci a happy birthday (via the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore286SharePreviousNext
LOL. Much needed dose of humor (laughter is best medicine)
I will save the birthday link and use it after Fauci is behind bars for crimes against humanity.
Meryl, You ought to be ashamed of yourself...making me spit out my drink when I fell onto the second half of your post. Too funny.