President Donald Trump said he will impose a 10 percent global tariff following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Feb. 20.

“Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged,” he told reporters at a press briefing.

He called the high court’s ruling “deeply disappointing” and said he was “ashamed” of some of the justices.

“I’m ashamed of certain members of the court—absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” the president stated.

Other alternatives will now be pursued “to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected,” Trump said.

He pointed to several measures, including Sections 122, 201, and 301 of the Trade Act of 1971 and Section 388 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

“The good news is that there are methods, practices, statutes, and authorities, as recognized by the entire court in this terrible decision, and also recognized by Congress, which they refer to, that are even stronger than the IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] tariffs available to me as president of the United States,” the president said.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court’s decision that prevents the president from raising “one dollar of revenue” using IEEPA authorities. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the new authorities will not change revenue projections.

“Treasury’s estimates show that the use of Section 122 authority, combined with potentially enhanced Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026,” Bessent said in prepared remarks at the Economic Club of Dallas.