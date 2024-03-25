Watch here: WCH Newsroom

The program starts at 2 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Times. See below the poster for my recommended methods for getting out from under the grip of the WHO and its globalist masters.

Here is what Parliamentarians could do about the WHO, and what their constituents should be pushing them to do.

In the US, we need to get our state level politicians fighting back, because governance of healthcare is reserved for the states. Contact me or DoortoFreedom.org if you want to help.