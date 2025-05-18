Let me translate Tedros’ asks:

Workforce: Support creation of a pact that will allow health professionals to credential internationally so they won’t need to be licensed in the countries where they can work. This will further degrade medical systems due to language barriers and health professionals failing to meet the standards of countries where they will be sent.

Digital Health Tools: Increase telemedicine and the use of algorithms, protocols and guidelines to further reduce the quality of healthcare and teach doctors not to think.

Improve access to health products: Agree to develop and roll out vaccines without testing, that have been manufactured in new, unvalidated facilities funded by taxpayers

Support the Pandemic Agreement to enable the wanton proliferation of bioweapons