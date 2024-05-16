World Hellth bumper stickers
One of our readers has organized the bumper stickers, and one of our team designed a 2nd sticker
Here they are. I am ordering a large number for the NYC rally May 25. If readers like the 2nd design we can get those too. Probably about 4”x4”. The first design is 7.5”x3.75”
https://nachtdesignpod.com/products/meryl-nass-who-bumper-sticker
I would recommend eliminating the COMPLEX PANDEMIC INDUSTRIAL insignia and instead:
JUST SAY NO!
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
(With Devil pitchfork)
Fewer words, more impact for a bumper sticker.
A magnetic bumper sticker would be great.