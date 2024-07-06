Share this postWould you say the NY Times is trying to influence an election?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWould you say the NY Times is trying to influence an election?Check out today's front pageMeryl NassJul 06, 202467Share this postWould you say the NY Times is trying to influence an election?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareThey gave up reporting the news long ago. Now they seem to think they should make the news. “All the news that fits, we print.”67Share this postWould you say the NY Times is trying to influence an election?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePreviousNext
Always biased
No balance
Wrong on most issues of burning
concern to middle America
Highly polemical and vitriolic
No one with an independent mind heeds them anymore
Night of the Long Knives...American-style.