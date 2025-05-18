Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWSJ reports that chronic illness in the US is even worse than RFK, Jr. has saidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWSJ reports that chronic illness in the US is even worse than RFK, Jr. has saidThe graph says it all Meryl NassMay 18, 202556Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWSJ reports that chronic illness in the US is even worse than RFK, Jr. has saidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1310Sharehttps://www.wsj.com/health/wellness/chronic-disease-america-charts-b74372ac56Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWSJ reports that chronic illness in the US is even worse than RFK, Jr. has saidCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1310SharePreviousNext
WSJ is on the ABV train. they'll never get to the real cause
The obesity in pregnant mothers is unprecedented. Thirty years ago , it was never this bad .