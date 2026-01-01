Yanis Varofakis on the imminent collapse of the world monetary regime. 15 minutes
Yanis is an Economics Professor, former Greek Finance Minister, and honest pundit on geopolitics and economics.
Some readers will refuse to listen to him because of his claims to be a progressive, a Marxist, and to have some other suspect interests. That would be a big mistake, because he is telling you now that you have to rethink your financial plans. This could protect your future.
I will tell you: get out of debt if you possibly can. Convert what you are able into real assets. The crash is coming sooner than I thought. The globalists wanted to accomplish their agenda by 2030. They may only have until 2026.
Recently this corroborating substack essay crossed my desk: https://quoththeraven.substack.com/p/2026-the-year-the-dollar-dies
Would like to hear the opinions of people like Richard Werner and Katherine Austin Fitts on this matter.
Don't work too late this evening, Meryl. Have a happy new year!