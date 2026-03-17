After the World Health Assembly voted in favor of the IHR amendments in 2024 at the eleventh hour, the changes had to be harmonized and translated. That process took several months—until sometime in September 2024. Nations that had rejected the 2022 amendments then had 18 months in which to reject subsequent amendments. Nations that had accepted the (US-initiated) 2022 amendments only had 10 months during which they could reject subsequent amendments.

Now it was down to the wire, and yesterday New Zealand’s health ministry quietly published a notice of rejection of the 2024 IHR amendments.

KUDOS to the many New Zealanders (including attorney Katie Ashby-Koppens, who I’ve met) who have done yeoman’s work to make this happen!!!!!

It’s another small step demonstrating national sovereignty and the rejection of a future world government, to be brought in quietly via public health.

https://www.health.govt.nz/strategies-initiatives/programmes-and-initiatives/emergency-management/pandemics/strengthening-global-pandemic-prevention-preparedness-and-response/international-health-regulations#:~:text=Adoption%20of%20the%20IHR%20amendments,Organization%20on%2016%20March%202026