Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4h

Jacinda should be in prison for her tyranny during COVID.

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HillsideFarmer
4h

This is fantastic news, Dr. Nass, and of course it would not have happened if Jacinda Ardern was still in charge in NZ.

I understand Ardern is now at Harvard Kennedy School. I imagine she is doing as much damage there as she possibly can.

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