When all you can do is cry, well then, it’s time to laugh! Social media has gone crazy with jokes about our President’s latest bizarreties. ENJOY!

Trump: You seem to have forgotten that the deal is 10% for the Big Guy. ME. So I’m putting up my own toll booths. And this time it’ll be 80%!!

Below, Trump as healer Jesus seems to have called in an army containing either demons or angels plus a plethora of weapons. Duh?

Yup he really said it!

Or a chef?