Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
just now

TDS. LOL!

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2m

Trump is going strait to hell!

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