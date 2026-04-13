You Can't Make This S@*t Up!
Trump is now on Cloud 9 playing 10D chess. Get ready to LOL.
When all you can do is cry, well then, it’s time to laugh! Social media has gone crazy with jokes about our President’s latest bizarreties. ENJOY!
Trump: You seem to have forgotten that the deal is 10% for the Big Guy. ME. So I’m putting up my own toll booths. And this time it’ll be 80%!!
Below, Trump as healer Jesus seems to have called in an army containing either demons or angels plus a plethora of weapons. Duh?
Yup he really said it!
Or a chef?
TDS. LOL!
Trump is going strait to hell!