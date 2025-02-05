You didn't think Soros was spending his OWN money to foment color revolutions, did you? He was of course spending YOUR money, via USAID grants.
USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow
Is US taxpayer money fueling George Soros' global influence? Let's find out.
US conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation claimed in 2017 that George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) had been made "the main implementer of USAID’s aid" since at least 2009.
But the Soros-USAID collaboration began much earlier. A 1993 USAID document shows the agency signed an agreement with the Soros Foundations’ Management Training Program to train 30 "professionals" from Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, a series of color revolutions shook Eastern Europe, with George Soros' network of NGOs playing a central role in the unrest.
In 2003–2004, Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation partnered with USAID to support Ukraine's ‘Orange Revolution’. Prior to that, the US spent $54.7 million in 2003 and $34.11 million in 2004 on "democracy programs" in Ukraine through various agencies, including USAID.
The US legal watchdog Judicial Watch revealed in April 2018 that USAID sponsored Soros’ globalist agenda in Guatemala. In total, OSF reportedly spent around $100 million fomenting unrest in Latin America between 2015 and 2018.
In October 2018, the watchdog obtained documents indicating that USAID partnered with Soros to fund radical left-wing activists in Albania. In 2016, USAID reportedly allocated $9 million to a campaign overseen by Soros’ East West Management Institute.
To illustrate the scale of funds managed by Soros-linked initiatives, in 2024, then-President Joe Biden requested nearly $30 billion for USAID in 2025.
According to Mike Benz, Republicans make as much use of USAID as Democrats do. In fact, some of the most egregious wastes of money we've been hearing about in the press were apparently republican pet projects. Check out his recent interview with Glenn Greenwald for more information. This doesn't mean it's an upstanding organization. It just means that according to Benz, the biggest battle that people who want to defund the agency will face are internationalist Republicans in congress. If you live in a state with a Republican senator or if you have a republican congressional representative, let them know what you think about this nightmare agency.