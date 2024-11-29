Of there will be no “NATO Umbrella.” And of course Russia will keep all the land it has conquered that has majority Russian speakers living in it. But finally Zelensky realizes there is nowhere else to go. His protectors are playing with him and Ukraine to save their own skin, and they will be gone in about 50 days, and then whose umbrella will he be under?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/11/29/zelensky-russia-war-territory-ukraine/

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday night that he was willing to cede territory to Russia to end the war for the first time.

The Ukrainian president said his country could give up land temporarily in exchange for a “Nato umbrella” over the territory Ukraine still holds.

He added that after a ceasefire was agreed, Kyiv could “diplomatically” negotiate the return of the territory in the east that is currently under Russian control.

“If we want to stop the hot stage of the war, we should take under [the] Nato umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News...