Crixcyon
7h

Connect the dots. The ag industry is being destroyed in favor of a few giant concerns. Kind of like the monopoly that the goog, microsoft, fraudbook, nvidia and apple have on the tech industry.

Most of the mainstream food supply will be controlled by anti-human interests...or those supporting depopulation. Food is being systematically poisoned and even organic is not as safe as it once was.

Does congress care? Hardly as they are in on the depopulation game.

Chris Coles FRSA
6h

The underlying problem is directly related to the Make America Healthy Again proposals; (and I am a British subject). The answer is already written above; corn and soybean farmer . . . which supply the fast food industry with what are the disastrous feed stock for fast food. Here in the UK one of the most successful but small farms sells totally grass fed beef and lamb via their own web site, where the business is owned by their local community. Look at the wider debate and you will find a great debate regarding how to farm without expensive seeds, or fertiliser, and selling to their local communities. Thus the problem is being attached to a fast food industry that does nothing about addressing the needs of a healthy population. Again, being deliberately held in place economically by government grants specifically designed to hold them in place within an uneconomic industry that is not delivering what the nation; indeed, any nation needs, good honest food.

The entire farming community needs to turn away from the fast food supply industry, and government grants holding them in place. To do that they have to embrace a return to now ancient farming concepts that kept their soil in good health, alongside delivering the highest quality food to their surrounding communities.

May I be so bold as to suggest that the Trump administration needs to step back from simply adding to the grants that support the existing way of farming, instead they need to introduce very specific grants to allow the farms to return to delivering regenerative agriculture that needs far less artificial input, and higher value product that satisfies the needs of MAHA.

Market towns to deliver good quality healthy farm product directly into local communities rather than some vast monopoly must be the starting point. To make America healthy again requires a complete change in direction for the government support systems; away from corn and soybean farming using high cost seeds and related costs.

Simply handing out money without the recognition of the now desperate need to change the entire direction of farming away from a totally failed system of food supply will be by far the worst road to follow. Farming has to completely change direction; with NOT a single moment to lose.

