14 state Attorneys General write to Sec. Becerra asking why the CICP functions so poorly at adjudicating and compensating COVID vaccine victims

Better late than never. Meryl Nass
Jan 07, 2025

Ags Letter Re Cicp
326KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Here is page 1
What pisses me off the most is that Pfizer since Oct 2019, and Moderna since Nov 2018, in their annual filings with SEC state, 'FDA and the EU regulatory authorities classify mRNA based products as "gene therapy," because they know that if they lied to SEC about the nature of their product, they could be found to be criminally liable, but they never made the same statement to their Covid-19 trials participants in the Informed Consents or even in their trial protocols, knowing very well that they can get away scot-free with lying to the patients.
Very disappointed my own state's Republican AG failed to participate and sign.